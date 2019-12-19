Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China's Ji Xiang (12) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the men's soccer match of East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship between Hong Kong and China at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)
soccer

China beats Hong Kong 2-0 at East Asian Championship

SEOUL, South Korea

China beat Hong Kong 2-0 at the East Asian Championship on Wednesday in the first meeting between the teams since anti-government protests started in the former British colony.

Ahead of kick-off in the South Korean city of Busan, around 150 visiting Hong Kong fans jeered the Chinese national anthem. But with the game played in an almost completely empty Asiad Stadium there were few other signs of political tension.

Ji Xiang opened the scoring after seven minutes, and Zhang Xizhe sealed China’s first win since Marcello Lippi resigned as head coach in November from the penalty spot with 19 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, South Korea clinched a third successive regional title with a 1-0 win over Japan.

Hwang In-beom scored the only goal of the game in the first half to give Korea three wins out of three.

