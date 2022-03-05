Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tribute to West Ham's Ukrainian striker Andriy Yarmolenko and the people of Ukraine was displayed during a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 27. Premier League captains are expected to show solidarity with Ukraine this weekend Photo: AFP/File
soccer

China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans

BEIJING

The Chinese rights holders of the English Premier League are not airing its soccer matches this weekend, schedules show, with the games expected to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the acts of its close partner Moscow.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared in Beijing last month that their friendship had "no limits", a deepening embrace driven by mutual desire to counter U.S. influence.

This weekend, Premier League club captains are expected to wear armbands in the colors of Ukraine and take part in a moment of reflection and solidarity ahead of kick-off, reported British newspaper The Guardian.

The acts are expected to feature in international broadcast feeds, it added.

But two Chinese rights holders for the league -- streaming platforms iQiyi Sports and Migu -- show no plans to air the matches this weekend.

Earlier announcements of their partnerships indicated they would broadcast all games.

Some social media users noted the absence of the matches on schedules, reacting with a mix of disappointment and confusion.

The Premier League terminated a lucrative broadcasting contract with streaming service PPTV in China in 2020, after it reportedly failed to make a £160 million ($212 million) payment due as the pandemic hit.

In 2019, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV dropped an Arsenal v Manchester City match from its program after Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil expressed support for mainly Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Nothing of value lost

The West has very little to offer nowadays

0 ( +0 / -0 )

