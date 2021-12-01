Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China is determined to pull off a smooth Olympic Games unmarred by Covid-19 Photo: AFP
sports

China says Omicron will 'lead to challenges' for Winter Olympics

2 Comments
BEIJING

China warned Tuesday that the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant would cause challenges in hosting next February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Although China has largely quashed the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and snap lockdowns, recurrent domestic outbreaks linked to the Delta variant have put the authorities on high alert.

"I think it will definitely lead to challenges linked to prevention and control," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that Beijing "appreciates the efforts by South Africa in offering timely information" on the variant.

"But China has a lot of experience in responding to COVID-19," Zhao added. "I firmly believe the Winter Olympics will be conducted smoothly."

China is determined to pull off a smooth Olympic Games unmarred by COVID-19, in what would be a decisive propaganda win for Beijing's zero-tolerance COVID strategy.

Thousands of athletes, media and participants arriving from overseas are required to enter a strict "closed-loop" bubble.

Organizers last month admitted that the virus would be the "biggest challenge" in hosting the Games.

But health authorities said they had the means to cope with the new variant.

"China has already done a good job of technical preparations" for the Omicron variant, said Xu Wenbo, head of the virus control institute at China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have many lines of technical research, including preliminary technical research into deactivated vaccines, protein-based vaccines and vector-based vaccines," he said at a separate Tuesday briefing.

More than 1.1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday, according to health authorities.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Same as Tokyo; the Games are unnecessary risks that has potential to create a new variant X (Chi)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cancel the games.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog