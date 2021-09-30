Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

China seeks cooperation of Japan for Beijing Winter Olympics

0 Comments
BEIJING

China asked Thursday for the cooperation of Japan, the host of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, to run the Beijing Games safely, a day after a decision was made that no spectators from overseas can attend them amid the pandemic.

"Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan."

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee unveiled a basic slate of preventive steps against the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Beijing Games set to start next February, including a ban on all spectators except residents of mainland China.

Such measures are necessary to "hold a wonderful and safe event under the premise of ensuring safety," Hua told reporters in Beijing.

The IOC said in a press release, "Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures."

Meanwhile, participants in the Beijing Games who are not fully vaccinated against the disease will be required to quarantine for 21 days upon arriving in the Chinese capital, the organization added.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel