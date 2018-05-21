Newsletter Signup Register / Login
badminton

China starts Thomas Cup with 5-0 win vs Australia

BANGKOK

Olympic champion Chen Long led China to a 5-0 win Sunday over Australia in Group A on the opening day of the badminton Thomas and Uber Cups.

The fifth-ranked Chen wasted little time in beating 213th-ranked Anthony Joe 21-14, 21-11 at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani as China bids for a 10th men's Thomas Cup victory.

Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan beat Matthew Chau and Sawan Serasinghe 21-18, 21-17 in the doubles.

China extended its lead to 3-0 and won the match after third-ranked Shi Yuqi needed less than an hour to beat Ashwant Gobinathan 21-9, 21-4.

Wang Yilyu and Zheng Siwei defeated Raymond Tam and Eric Vuong 21-10, 21-8, and Qiao Bin beat Peter Yan 21-13, 21-12.

In the other Group A match, France upset India 4-1.

Third-seeded Indonesia thrashed Canada 5-0 in Group B, and in Group C Japan beat Hong Kong 4-1 and Taiwan blanked Germany 5-0.

In the women's Uber Cup, top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying led Taiwan to a 4-1 win over Hong Kong in Group B, and host Thailand blanked Germany 5-0.

Top-seeded Japan, strengthened by No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi and reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara, trounced Australia 5-0 but Canada surprised India 4-1 in Group A.

