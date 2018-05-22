Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

China stays perfect in Thomas Cup badminton

NONTHABURI, Thailand

China remained perfect in its campaign to regain the Thomas Cup badminton title after dispatching France 5-0 for a second straight group win on Monday.

Olympic champions Chen Long and Lin Dan contributed to the lop-sided win, a day after pasting Australia 5-0. China has won the cup in five of the last seven editions.

South Korea remained atop its group after beating Canada 4-1. Defending champion Denmark, led by world champion Viktor Axelsen, outclassed first-time qualifier Algeria 5-0. Malaysia and Lee Chong Wei swept Russia 5-0 without dropping a game.

In Uber Cup, top-seeded Japan collected its second group win after whitewashing Canada 5-0. India made amends for its opening loss to Canada by beating Australia 4-1.

In another group containing three powerhouses of badminton - China, Indonesia, Malaysia - defending champion China opened its campaign by defeating first-time qualifier France 5-0.

Li Xuerui, the London Olympic champion who tore knee ligaments in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic semifinals, played in her first major event since then and won her singles for China. Indonesia edged Malaysia 3-2.

