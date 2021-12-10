China warns Olympics diplomatic boycott nations will 'pay a price'

China warned Western nations on Thursday they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Washington announced its boycott earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.
Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday.
The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
"The U.S., Australia, Britain and Canada's use of the Olympic platform for political manipulation is unpopular and self-isolating, and they will inevitably pay the price for their wrongdoing," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.
Advocacy groups have backed the boycott, with Human Rights Watch's China director Sophie Richardson calling it a "crucial step toward challenging the Chinese government's crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities".
Campaigners say that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labour.
Beijing has defended the camps as vocational training centers aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Wednesday that he was staying politically neutral on the matter, while insisting the important point was "the participation of the athletes in the Olympic Games".
All four of the boycotting Western countries have seen relations with Beijing cool dramatically in recent years.
Britain has also criticized China for its crackdown in Hong Kong.
It angered Beijing last year by blocking Chinese tech giant Huawei's involvement in its 5G broadband rollout, after Washington raised spying concerns.
Canada's relations with China meanwhile hit a low over the December 2018 arrest in Vancouver on a US warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and Beijing's detention of two Canadian nationals in response.
All three were released and repatriated in September.
Canberra's ties with Beijing have also been in freefall in recent years, with China introducing a raft of punitive sanctions on Australian goods.
China has been angered at Australia's willingness to legislate against overseas influence operations, its barring of Huawei from 5G contracts, and its call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Australia's recent move to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines under a new defense pact with Britain and the United States -- widely seen as an attempt to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific region -- further angered Beijing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Britain's boycott in parliament on Wednesday but joined the other three nations in saying athletes should still attend.
"I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible -- that remains the policy of the government," he added.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canadian officials too would skip the Games, saying his government is "extremely concerned by the repeated human rights violations by the Chinese government".
Australia's leader Scott Morrison made a similar announcement earlier in the day.
Other countries are weighing their own moves.
France, which is set to take over the European Council presidency on January 1, said Tuesday it would seek a coordinated EU response to the U.S. decision.
The Kremlin, however, criticized the U.S. move, saying the 2022 games should be "free of politics".
Russian President Vladimir Putin has already accepted an invitation by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend.© 2021 AFP
11 Comments
Asiaman7
You will “pay a price” for not attending our party? How petty!
Franz Pichler
Pay a price? Already paying a price from the virus you dumped on us….
Lindsay
A political boycott is a statement against China’s abuse of human rights. However, it’s not going to make China change anything.
AustPaul
What a bunch of hypocrites, they say they don’t care if we don’t come but now say there will be consequences.
They get angry when we bar Huawei from our 5G network when I’m sure no foreign company would have the same access to theirs.
China is building a massive navy and when we announce we are acquiring 8 or 10 “nuclear powered” subs this angers them? Why???
China, when you’re ready to show some maturity, diplomacy and basic respect for human rights then we’ll listen.
Good
Promise Putin Manchuria in exchange for assistance in a combined sea land siege.
That would send a stronger message than a political boycott of winter Olympics
Yukijin
So we have 4 countries in the early stages of giving china the big finger, it's time for the rest to stop being fearful of consequences and join in too.
Safety in numbers.
Hiro
Europe is so divided when it comes to democracy. They chant about freedom and human right but doesn't dare to stand up for it when the situation call for it. All they do instead is fight with protestors and cracking down on them instead of willing to listen. Even half-ass boycott like this and they are still hesitate to do it. Like France. Pretty sure Germany also wouldn't dare to boycott.
Fighto!
No-one listens to the chinese anymore. They talk tough but forever have an inferiority complex around western, developed nations. Let them have their pathetic Genocide Olympics. It will the worst Olympics in history. Guaranteed.
Boycott the Genocide Games.
Monty
What price?
Sending out another Virus to the world?
Idiots!
Bungle
Indeed I heard bats in China are planning a class action lawsuit for disinformation. They say it’s only the rabies and that COVID is nothing to do with them.
Fighto!
Why are you pretty sure? You dont seem to recall Germany's diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2008 for China's human rights abuses?