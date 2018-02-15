Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese champions Guangzhou surprised at home by Thai team

By JOHN DUERDEN
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Guangzhou Evergrande's bid for a third Asian Champions League title in five years got off to a disappointing start on Wednesday when the Chinese powerhouse was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Buriram United of Thailand.

In Fabio Cannavaro's first game in his second spell in charge at the seven-time Chinese champions, Guangzhou took the lead in the Group G clash. Brazilian forward Ricardo Goulart headed home after 16 minutes.

The Italian boss, fired by Guangzhou in 2015, could not deliver the three points however. Buriram hit back early in the second half through Edgar Bruno da Silva. Both teams had chances to win the game but had to settle for a point.

In the other Group G fixture, Japan's Cerezo Osaka defeated Jeju United of South Korea 1-0 with a 93rd minute goal from Kota Mizunuma.

Group H

Sydney FC 0, Suwon Bluewings 2

The Australian champions were undone by two goals from Suwon's new signing Dejan Damjanovic.

Kashima Antlers 1, Shanghai Shenhua 1

Giovanni Moreno gave the Chinese visitors an early lead but Yasushi Endo equalized for the Japanese team six minutes into the second half.

This story has been corrected to show that Cerezo defeated Jeju 1-0. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the teams drew 0-0.

