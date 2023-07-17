Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Peng Jianfeng took gold in the men's 1m springboard at the world championships in Fukuoka, reclaiming the title he won in 2017 Photo: AFP
diving

Chinese divers continue perfect start at world championships

FUKUOKA

Chinese divers continued their perfect start to the world championships in Fukuoka on Sunday, claiming two more gold medals on the second day of competition.

Peng Jianfeng won the men's 1-meter springboard before Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan claimed the women's 10-meter synchronised title later in the evening.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest and Peng said his country keeps producing new talent.

"I am getting old," said the 28-year-old, who reclaimed the title that he won at the 2017 world championships.

"The younger divers are even stronger. My ability declines -- that's why I have to make more effort than the younger divers, so that I can compete with them."

Peng scored 440.45 to finish ahead of Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra on 428.85 and China's Zheng Jiuyuan on 418.30.

Chen and Quan successfully defended their women's 10-meter synchronised title with a score of 369.84.

Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson were second on 311.76, while Americans Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto were third on 294.42.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

