Japan's Takumi Minamino and China's Liu Yangyi compete for the ball during a World Cup and AFC Asian Qualifier between Japan and China at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
sports

Chinese soccer appears not to be improving despite president's pledge to make it better

By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

Chinese President Xi Jinping is reported to be a big soccer fan, and he promised in a 2015 document to resuscitate the national men's team, damaged by abysmal results on the global stage and widespread corruption in local leagues.

He cannot be happy.

Japan defeated China 7-0 on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier in Saitama, Japan, a brutal loss that came against one of China's biggest sports and geopolitcal rivals in Asia. It was China's most lopsided loss against Japan, and a historic loss in World Cup qualifying.

China's national team coach Branko Ivankovic of Croatia called it a “most difficult night,” as quoted in English by the official Xinhua news agency, which termed the loss “humiliating.”

Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma scored in the first half on a night of Asian World Cup qualifiers. Takumi Minamino scored twice in the second half with others from Daizen Maeda, Junya Ito and Takefusa Kubo.

Reaction in China was muted on state media. The China Sports Daily had a very short story titled: “China lost to Japan in World Cup qualifier" with few details.

But there was more discussion on Chinese social media.

Zhang Feng, a journalist and commentator with a popular blog, was direct.

“Football cannot be boosted by singing odes, or telling stories,” he wrote. “It needs skill, and physical and tactical training. It cannot be accomplished through politics.”

Tang Yinghong. a prolific writer with a large following, suggested football is not a good fit for China, which won 40 gold medals in the recent Paris Olympics to tie the United States. Some were in sports like diving and others that do not have a large global following.

“In my opinion, let’s just let football develop on its own,” Tang wrote. “Leaders should not place high hopes on the sport, and the government needn’t give it a lot of care.”

China has nine more qualifying matches remaining, and still has a shot at reaching the expanded, 48-team World Cup in 2026, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. But even with the larger and weakened field, China still might not make it.

China has qualified only once for the World Cup. It lost all three matches in 2002 and failed to score a goal.

China is No. 87 in the most recent FIFA rankings for men's teams, just below the Caribbean island of Curaçao (population 150,000), and just above the African nation of Equatorial Guinea (1.7 million). China's population is about 1.4 billion.

Didi Tang in Washington contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

