Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's sexual assault claim last month sparked global outcry Photo: AFP/File
sports

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sexual assualt claim

5 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied accusing anyone of sexual assault in her first media comments since publicly alleging that a top Communist Party official forced her to have sex.

The quickly-censored claims posted on social media last month by the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion sparked international concern, with the United Nations and fellow tennis stars among those voicing fears for her wellbeing.

But in comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation.

"I would like to stress a very important point: I have never said nor written anything accusing anyone of sexually assaulting me," the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone at a sports event in Shanghai. "I would like to emphasize this point very clearly."

In a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, Peng alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli -- who is in his 70s -- coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

The post was quickly scrubbed from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, setting off a global outcry.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the Weibo post, Peng said it was a "private matter" that people had "many misunderstandings" about.

She did not elaborate.

The video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her at a tennis tournament.

They also published a screenshot of an email Peng purportedly wrote to the Women's Tennis Association saying "everything is fine".

But that did little to ease concerns about Peng.

WTA chief Steve Simon said he had "a hard time believing" Peng's email and questioned whether she was really free to speak openly.

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with "China" emblazoned on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legitimate and written "entirely of my own free will".

In the video, a person is heard asking if she has been under surveillance since making the accusations.

Peng responded that she has "always been very free".

In the shaky Zaobao footage, Peng appears to speak with Chinese basketball star Yao Ming at a skiing event.

Hours earlier, an unverified video posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng speaking with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures -- Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

The WTA has called for Peng's allegations to be investigated fully and transparently and has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about her safety.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Ah China, the lengths you will go to "protect" your reputation, yet too stupid to realize you are sealing it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nobody believes this. I hope she can find a way to flee China and tell her story free from the coercion of the CCP.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Here we go...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

CCP Propaganda machine at work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The ccp made her an offer she couldn't refuse, as they say in mafia movies

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Guess they opened a new branch at their "re-education" centers for tennis stars.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel