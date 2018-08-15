Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns to Agnieszka Radwańska, of Poland, at the Western & Southern Open, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
tennis

Pliskova, Kyrgios advance in Cincinnati; Osaka ousted

MASON, Ohio

Karolina Pliskova and Nick Kyrios advanced at the Western & Southern Open.

Pliskova snapped a seven-match losing streak against Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the second round with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, last year's Cincinnati finalist, fought off qualifier Denis Kudla for a 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (9) victory.

Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won the last five games to beat Jack Sock 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. Sock has lost eight straight matches since winning in Rome on May 13.

Two-time Cincinnati semifinalist Milos Raonic advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Dusan Lajovic. Robin Haase also made it to the second round, defeating Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

On the women's side, Elise Mertens scored a 6-4, 6-2 win over Magdalena Rybarikova. Ashleigh Barty stopped wild-card Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari upset Indian Wells champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 7-6 (8). Ekaterina Makarova cruised past qualifier Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-2.

