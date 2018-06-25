Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the final tennis match at the Queen's Club tennis tournament in London, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
tennis

Cilic beats Djokovic to win Queen's Club final

By SAM JOHNSTON
LONDON

Marin Cilic saved a match point on his way to defeating Novak Djokovic 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Sunday as he claimed a second Queen's Club title.

The top-seeded Croat first won the Wimbledon warmup event in 2012, but was the runner-up in 2013 and also lost to Feliciano Lopez in last year's final.

Having saved six break points, Djokovic struck with the first chance of his own to clinch a draining 67-minute first set, before a reversal of fortunes in the second.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion wasted an early opportunity to break before Cilic saved a match point at 4-5 and then won six points from 4-1 down in the tiebreaker to level the match.

Cilic produced a stunning forehand passing shot on his way to breaking for a 5-3 lead in the decider and then delivered a nerveless service game to close out the match in just under three hours.

