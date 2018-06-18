Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka reacts as he plays Britain's Cameron Norrie on day one of the Queen's Club Championship at the Queens Club, in London, Monday June 18, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
tennis

Cilic, Wawrinka make winning starts at Queen's Club

LONDON

Marin Cilic hopes another good run at Queen's Club will stand him in good stead for Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Cilic was champion in 2012 and runner-up in 2013 and 2017. He came close at Wimbledon last year, losing to Roger Federer after suffering from bad blisters in the final.

He made a winning start at Queen's Club on Monday, beating Fernando Verdasco of Spain 6-3, 6-4.

"You can't live on the glory from last year, you have to show that again," Cilic said. "The grass-court season, it's short but it's sweet as well."

Another big-name winner was three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who took apart Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-2, 6-3.

Wawrinka, who spent six months out last year after a double knee operation, suffered a first-round loss at the French Open last month which allowed him extra time to prepare on grass.

"Every day is getting better and in general I'm happy with my level," Wawrinka said.

Sam Querrey eased past British wild card Jay Clarke 6-3, 6-3 but fellow American Jack Sock, the sixth seed, lost to Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3.

Also, Gilles Muller, a semifinalist last year, beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6).

The majority of the big guns kick off their campaigns on Tuesday; Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic, and defending champion Feliciano Lopez are in action. Andy Murray makes his long-awaited return after an 11-month absence through injury when he takes on Nick Kyrgios.

