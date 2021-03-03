City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win; 15 clear in EPL

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

soccer

Manchester City extended its extraordinary winning run to 21 games by scoring three goals from the 80th minute to beat Wolverhampton 4-1 and move 15 points clear in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus netted twice from close range and Riyad Mahrez added another goal to cap a period of incessant pressure by City after Wolves equalized in the 61st minute through Conor Coady’s header — the visitors’ first touch in City’s box.

Leander Dendoncker had given City the lead for the first time with an own-goal in the 15th.

City has won every game it has played in all competitions since Dec 19 and has 15 victories in a row in the league. Its unbeaten streak stretched to 28 matches — tying a club record also achieved under manager Pep Guardiola in 2017.

Second-place Manchester United can restore the 12-point gap to City by beating Crystal palace on Wednesday.

