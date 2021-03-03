Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)
soccer

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win; 15 clear in EPL

1 Comment
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester City extended its extraordinary winning run to 21 games by scoring three goals from the 80th minute to beat Wolverhampton 4-1 and move 15 points clear in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Gabriel Jesus netted twice from close range and Riyad Mahrez added another goal to cap a period of incessant pressure by City after Wolves equalized in the 61st minute through Conor Coady’s header — the visitors’ first touch in City’s box.

Leander Dendoncker had given City the lead for the first time with an own-goal in the 15th.

City has won every game it has played in all competitions since Dec 19 and has 15 victories in a row in the league. Its unbeaten streak stretched to 28 matches — tying a club record also achieved under manager Pep Guardiola in 2017.

Second-place Manchester United can restore the 12-point gap to City by beating Crystal palace on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The title race is over.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel