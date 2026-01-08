City stumbles again in title race as Villa held

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Brighton, dropping points for the third game in a row

soccer

By John WEAVER

Manchester City missed out on the chance to make significant inroads into Arsenal's Premier League lead on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton while Aston Villa also dropped points.

Elsewhere on a busy night of action, Fulham beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 in front of new Blues boss Liam Rosenior and managerless Manchester United travelled to lowly Burnley.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th City goal from the penalty spot to put Pep Guardiola's team ahead at the Etihad but Kaoru Mitoma levelled in the second half.

Norway forward Haaland has reached 150 goals in all competitions in his 173rd appearance -- 28 games faster than any other Premier League player.

Brighton scored a deserved equaliser in the 60th minute when Mitoma picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Haaland and his teammates squandered a succession of chances to draw their third game in a row.

The point leaves City on 43 points, five behind Arsenal, who can go eight clear with a home win against Liverpool on Thursday.

Villa are also on 43 points following a goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's new boss Rosenior watched from the stands at Craven Cottage as his new charges lost at Fulham.

The Englishman, who replaced the departed Enzo Maresca this week, will be in the dugout for first time at second-tier Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The former Strasbourg boss said before kick-off that the team "need to hit the ground running for the rest of the season".

But, still under the interim leadership of Calum McFarlane, they were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Marc Cucurella was shown a straight red card for hauling down Harry Wilson.

Raul Jimenez gave the home side the lead they deserved 10 minutes after half-time, heading Sander Berge's cross past Robert Sanchez.

Liam Delap levelled but Wilson put Fulham back ahead from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth beat troubled Tottenham 3-2, with winger Antoine Semenyo scoring what is likely to be his final goal for the club ahead of an expected move to City.

Mathys Tel gave the visitors an early lead but Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi scored before half-time to put Bournemouth in charge.

Joao Palhinha produced a stunning overhead kick to pull Spurs level but there was still time for Semenyo's parting gift.

Defeat heaps the pressure on Thomas Frank, who has overseen just two wins in his past 12 Premier League matches during his first season at the London club.

Brentford beat Sunderland 3-0 courtesy of two goals from Igor Thiago, who now has 16 Premier League goals this season, and one from Yehor Yarmolyuk.

Everton, reduced to nine men late in their match, held on to draw 1-1 with bottom club Wolves.

Manchester United, under the temporary leadership of Darren Fletcher following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, were in action later on Wednesday.

Newcastle fans chanted for former manager Kevin Keegan as the club posted the words "We're all with you King Kev" on the big screen at St James' Park.

The club, also kicking off later on Wednesday, shared a statement from Keegan's family announcing the ex-England boss had been diagnosed with cancer.

© 2026 AFP