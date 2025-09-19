 Japan Today
Dodgers Giants Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
baseball

Clayton Kershaw to retire after 18 seasons with Dodgers, making final start Friday

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old left-hander who got his 3,000th strikeout in July will make his final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants.

The 11-time All-Star and 2014 NL MVP is in his 18th major league season, all with the Dodgers, which ties him with Zack Wheat and Bill Russell for the most years in franchise history. Kershaw won World Series championships in 2020 and 2024.

“On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors,” Mark Walter, team owner and chairman, said in a statement. “His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Kershaw has a career record of 222-96 and 15 shutouts, which lead active major league players.

His 2.54 ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in the live-ball era since 1920, and his winning percentage tops all pitchers with at least 200 victories since 1900.

On July 2, Kershaw became the 20th player and fourth left-hander in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts (now 3,039).

Kershaw made his big league debut on May 25, 2008.

