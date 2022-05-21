Thomas fires 67 in brutal winds to grab one-stroke PGA lead

Justin Thomas made an early charge Friday and took the early clubhouse lead with a second straight 67 as overnight leader Rory McIlroy prepared to tee off in the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills

golf

By Jim SLATER

Justin Thomas battled through blustery conditions to seize the early lead in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship as 18-hole pace-setter Rory McIlroy teed off at daunting Southern Hills.

Ninth-ranked Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion, sank a nine-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole, his last of the day, to shoot a second consecutive three-under par 67 and swipe the outright lead in the clubhouse on six-under 134.

"Very pleased," Thomas said. "Although I played solid yesterday, I played really well today. The conditions were obviously very difficult. I stayed very patient, tried to get in my own little world and get in a zone and just tried to execute each shot the best I could.

"I felt we did a great job of that and I'm glad to have a good round to show for it."

The 29-year-old American played through what he called brutal winds Friday with gusts above 40 mph, opening and closing with birdies and adding two more on par-5 holes against a lone bogey.

Four-time major winner McIlroy fired a 65 on Thursday to seize a one-shot lead over Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge and all three were set for afternoon starts.

McIlroy, chasing his first major title since the 2014 PGA, fired his best opening round at a major since a 65 at the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional on the way to his first major title.

McIlroy, Tiger Woods -- in the second event of his comeback from severe leg injuries -- and Jordan Spieth, trying to complete a career Grand Slam, took to the course before a huge crowd.

Thomas rolled in a six-foot birdie putt at the 10th and followed at 13 by dropping his approach inside four feet of the cup and sinking the putt.

Thomas found a bunker and made bogey at the par-3 14th then made eight pars before sinking a 23-foot birdie putt at the par-5 fifth, setting the stage for his closing glory.

"I played really well," Thomas said. "Getting the ball in the fairway I could flight the ball onto the green and get a birdie putt and that's what I did a lot.

"If I keep doing what I'm doing and stay patient, I like what's in store for the week."

After nearly five years of frustration trying to duplicate his breakthrough major victory at Quail Hollow, Thomas feels comfortable with the course, his game and his mindset.

"I like this golf course. I feel like I'm playing well. We're halfway through so it's still a long way from home," Thomas said. "But I'm very pleased with where everything is at and the frame of mind and state of mind that I'm in."

Woods, in his second event of a comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash, struggled to an opening 74 and said his surgically repaired right leg was hurting.

The 15-time major winner placed 47th in his return in April's Masters, where he said just walking 72 holes was an achievement.

But with a projected cut at 4-over, the 46-year-old star was in jeopardy of not reaching the weekend at Southern Hills.

The world's three top-ranked golfers were grouped in a major for the first time since the 2013 U.S. Open but all were over par overall.

Spain's second-ranked Jon Rahm, the reigning U.S. Open champion from Spain who could return to number one with a victory, shot 69 to stand on 142.

Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who has won four of his past eight starts, fired a 75 to stand on 146 with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

Third-ranked U.S. compatriot Collin Morikawa, the reigning British Open champion, fired his second 72 to stand on the cut line at 144.

© 2022 AFP