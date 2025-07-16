 Japan Today
APTOPIX CWC Chelsea PSG Soccer
Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma can't make the save on the second goal scored by Chelsea's Cole Palmer during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and PSG in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
soccer

Club World Cup final averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS

ATLANTA

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain averaged 1.3 million viewers on TBS and the 24 matches televised in the U.S. with English commentary averaged 458,000, TNT Sports said Tuesday.

Spanish-language coverage of the final in the U.S. on Univision and TUDN averaged 1.43 million viewers and TelevisaUnivision’s 18 games averaged 597,000.

The streaming service DAZN bought world rights from FIFA and sublicensed a portion of the 63 matches to TNT Sports, which televised games on TNT, TBS and truTV, and to TelevisaUnivision for U.S. broadcast with Spanish commentary.

Turner said 15 matches on nights and weekends averaged 535,000 viewers.

Sunday's game peaked at 1.8 million viewers on TBS from 3:45-4 p.m. EDT as Chelsea took a three-goal lead into halftime.

DAZN has not yet released viewing figures.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

