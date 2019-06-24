Newsletter Signup Register / Login
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new IOC headquarter on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Lausanne ahead of the decision on 2026 Winter Games host. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Keystone via AP)
sports

Coca-Cola extends as Olympic sponsor in China deal to 2032

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The International Olympic Committee has extended Coca-Cola as a sponsor from 2021 through 2032 in a joint deal with Chinese dairy company Mengniu. This is a first-ever joint deal for the IOC.

Coca-Cola's partnership with the IOC began at the 1928 Summer Games and will now stretch to 104 years.

The IOC currently has 13 top-tier sponsors, including Coca-Cola, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chief executives of both companies joined IOC President Thomas Bach to sign the agreement Monday, ahead of a day-long meeting to pick the 2026 Winter Olympics host. Milan-Cortina from Italy is the long-time favorite against Stockholm-Are from Sweden.

Mengniu and Coca-Cola had separate sponsorship deals with FIFA for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Coca-Cola is signed with FIFA through 2030, while Mengniu has not yet renewed its one-tournament deal.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji