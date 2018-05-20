Newsletter Signup Register / Login
american football

College football coach in Japan to quit over dangerous tackle

TOKYO

The head coach of a Japanese college American football team says he will quit after a dangerous tackle by one of his players left an opponent in the hospital.

Nihon University head coach Masato Uchida said he would resign to take responsibility for the hit in which one of his players tackled Kwansei Gakuin's quarterback from behind long after he had released the ball.

"The responsibility for this series of problems lies directly with me. I will resign as head coach," Uchida said on Saturday.

Uchida had earlier denied claims that he had ordered players to foul opponents.

The tackle in the May 6 game left the Kwansei quarterback with injuries to his spine and right knee.

The hit drew wide media attention in Japan and resulted in an inquiry by the Japan Sports Agency.

The head of the JSA, Daichi Suzuki, described it as "a dangerous act" that "merited a straight red card."

