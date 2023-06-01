Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brazil Tunisia Soccer U20
Brazil's Matheus Martins celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Tunisia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
soccer

Colombia, 10-man Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals with big wins

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Colombia and 10-man Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday, routing their opponents on the way.

Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 despite being a player down for the entire second half, and Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of its goals scored in a four-minute span.

Brazil faces Israel in the quarterfinals, and Colombia will play either England or Italy.

Marcos Leonardo opened the scoring for Brazil in the 11th minute from the spot, his fourth goal at the tournament so far. Andrey Santos added a second from close range in the 31st minute.

Defender Robert Renan was sent off shortly before the break and Tunisia had the initiative for most of the second half, but Brazil scored twice in injury time through Matheus Martins and another goal from Santos.

Mahmoud Ghorbel scored for Tunisia.

Colombia's Óscar Cortes opened and finished the scoring for his team, striking first in the 48th. Yaser Asprilla made it 2-0 two minutes later and Tomás Ángel added a third in the 52nd.

Ángel got his second goal of the match in the 64th.

Timotej Jambor got a consolation with a headed goal in the 87th, but Colombia had the last word with another goal by Cortes in injury time.

Host Argentina plays Nigeria, and England faces Italy, later Wednesday.

