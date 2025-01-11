 Japan Today
Australia's Nick Kyrgios speaks at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open Image: AFP
tennis

Kyrgios says tennis 'a bit mundane' without him

MELBOURNE

Nick Kyrgios claimed Friday tennis was getting mundane without him as he prepares for his Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open, saying he was feeling "pretty good" after an injury scare.

The polarizing Australian made his return to tennis after 18 months last week in Brisbane following knee surgery and wrist reconstruction.

He crashed out in the first round after three tough sets against rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, also playing two doubles matches with Novak Djokovic.

But he withdrew from an exhibition match against Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday with an abdominal strain, raising concerns about his fitness.

"Today, this morning, was out there feeling pretty good," he said after a practice session. "I'm just taking it day by day. Just enjoying all the moments again, being a part of the tournament, going through the hallways, locker room, seeing everyone again. It's been an emotional time for me the last couple weeks. I'm just enjoying being back."

Kyrgios has always been combustible and earned a reputation for outbursts and meltdowns on court early in his career, dividing fans.

But he said tennis needed characters like him.

"I mean, we watch sport because we want personalities," he said. "For me being personally back, I think it adds a bit of question marks to like what is going to happen today. I love that.

"Every time I step out on court, I don't know if I'm going to be super controversial in a good or bad way. Throughout my career, it hasn't always been good, but it's added a lot of excitement to the game. I think it's important," he added.

"There's so many good players on the tour now. I think there's not so many contrasting personalities. I think it's good to be back. I think it's important. I think the sport was getting a bit mundane."

© 2025 AFP

