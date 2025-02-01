Concussion sub Harshit Rana takes 3-33 as India seals T20 series win against England

England's Liam Livingstone, center, reacts after losing his wicket to India's Harshit Rana, right, during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune, India, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

cricket

Concussion substitute Harshit Rana took 3-33 on debut and India beat England by 15 runs to win the Twenty20 series with a match to spare on Friday.

Rana bowled England's last hope, Jamie Overton, at the end of the 19th over, leaving No. 10 batter Adil Rashid with No. 11 Saqib Mahmood to score 19 runs off the last over. They scored three until Mahmood holed out.

England was dismissed for 166 with two balls left after India made 181-9.

India was 12-3 in the second over and 79-5 in the 11th but an 87-run partnership off 45 balls between Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya rescued the hosts.

Dube, playing his first T20 for India since July, scored 53 off 34 balls and Pandya 53 off 30.

In India's last over, Dube took a hit on his helmet from Overton and walked off owing to concussion. He was replaced by fast bowler Rana, who bagged Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell.

India clinched the series 3-1 before the fifth and last match on Sunday at Wankhede.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.