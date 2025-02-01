 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX India England Cricket
England's Liam Livingstone, center, reacts after losing his wicket to India's Harshit Rana, right, during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune, India, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
cricket

Concussion sub Harshit Rana takes 3-33 as India seals T20 series win against England

0 Comments
PUNE, India

Concussion substitute Harshit Rana took 3-33 on debut and India beat England by 15 runs to win the Twenty20 series with a match to spare on Friday.

Rana bowled England's last hope, Jamie Overton, at the end of the 19th over, leaving No. 10 batter Adil Rashid with No. 11 Saqib Mahmood to score 19 runs off the last over. They scored three until Mahmood holed out.

England was dismissed for 166 with two balls left after India made 181-9.

India was 12-3 in the second over and 79-5 in the 11th but an 87-run partnership off 45 balls between Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya rescued the hosts.

Dube, playing his first T20 for India since July, scored 53 off 34 balls and Pandya 53 off 30.

In India's last over, Dube took a hit on his helmet from Overton and walked off owing to concussion. He was replaced by fast bowler Rana, who bagged Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell.

India clinched the series 3-1 before the fifth and last match on Sunday at Wankhede.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel