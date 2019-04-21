Consadole Sapporo beats Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 in J.League

soccer

Thai playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, Akito Fukumori and Brazilian striker Anderson Lopes scored first-half goals to lead Consadole Sapporo to a 3-0 win over Yokohama F Marinos in the J.League on Saturday.

Chanathip beat Marinos goalkeeper Hiroki Iikura in the fourth minute on a right-foot shot from the middle of the penalty area.

Fukumori doubled the lead five minutes later with a superb free kick and Lopes completed the scoring on a header in the 29th minute as Sapporo improved to 12 points, eight behind leader FC Tokyo.

In other matches, Shinzo Koroki converted a penalty in the 10th minute as Urawa Reds edged Vissel Kobe 1-0.

Midfielder Yasuhito Endo netted a 71st-minute equalizer as Gamba Osaka held on for a 1-1 draw against promoted Oita Trinita.

Daizen Maeda scored his first goal as promoted Matsumoto Yamaga beat last-place Sagan Tosu 1-0 while Kashima Antlers beat Vegalta Sendai 1-0.

Diego Oliveira grabbed a second-half winner as FC Tokyo beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 on Friday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.