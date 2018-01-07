Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte gesture on the touchline during their sides' English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Conte brands Mourinho 'a little man' as feud escalates

0 Comments
By Glyn KIRK
LONDON

Antonio Conte labelled Jose Mourinho "a little man" as the Chelsea manager's feud with the Manchester United boss escalated following his team's FA Cup goalless draw against Norwich on Saturday.

Conte and Mourinho have exchanged increasingly bitter barbs over the course of this season and their rivalry has reached boiling point over the last week.

Responding to Mourinho talking about Conte in relation to a past match-fixing scandal in Italy, the former Juventus boss said: "We all know him very well. But it's always the same. This is his way. It's not a surprise for me.

"I think when you try to hurt a person, especially if you know very well the truth of what happens, the court proved my innocence, when you do this it means you are a little man.

"But this is the not the first time. He does this in the past and he continues to do this in the present and when you are in this way you will continue to be in this way."

Mourinho had triggered the latest bad blood when he was asked about his recent solemn behaviour on the touchline and responded by saying he no longer acts "like a clown" in a comment that was perceived as being aimed at Conte and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Conte hit back by suggesting that the United manager may be suffering from "demenza senile" -- senile dementia -- because he had clearly forgotten his past wild ways on the touchline.

Mourinho didn't take that jibe well and after United's win against Derby on Friday he said: "What has never happened to me and will never happen is to be suspended for match-fixing."

The surprising reference to "match-fixing" drew a follow-up question as to whether it was directly aimed at Conte.

The Chelsea boss was acquitted of sporting fraud charges in 2016. Prosecutors had requested a six-month suspended sentence following accusations he failed to report episodes of match-fixing while in charge at Serie B side Siena in 2011.

The former Italy manager -- who has always denied any wrongdoing -- served a four-month ban in relation to the affair in 2012.

But when mention was made of the accusations against Conte, Mourinho said: "Did he? Not me."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

4 Tips to Level-Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Shrines

Yasaka Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Only the Lonely: 5 Ways Teachers Can Beat the Winter Blues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri