Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Futahaguro, whose real name was Koji Kitao, was the only person in modern sumo history to have assumed the top sumo rank of "yokozuna" or grand champion without winning a tournament Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP/File
sumo

Controversial ex-sumo champ Futahaguro dies at 55

0 Comments
TOKYO

Controversial former sumo grand champion Futahaguro, who retired in the late 1980s after a rift with his manager, died last month at age 55, Japanese media said Saturday.

The wrestler, whose real name was Koji Kitao, was the only person in modern sumo history to have assumed the top sumo rank of yokozuna or grand champion without winning a tournament, thanks to his impressive athleticism and talent.

Standing two meters high and weighing 150 kilograms at the height of his career, Futahaguro quickly rose through the ranks and became a grand champion in 1986 at age 22.

But he earned a reputation as an undisciplined young man in the hierarchical, tradition-bound sumo world and had a rocky relationship with his stablemates.

Futahaguro did not win any of the eight tournaments that he competed in as a yokozuna.

He left the sumo world at age 24 after fleeing from his stable in 1987 -- an incident that prompted the sumo authority to enforce a rule for not promoting a wrestler to yokozuna until the person won multiple tournaments.

Following a brief stint as a professional wrestler, the fighter largely disappeared from public life.

He died in February due to a kidney disease, his wife Yoshie told Japanese media.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel