De Minaur pulls Australia level in Davis Cup semifinals

tennis

Alex de Minaur stunned former U.S .Open champion Marin Cilic in straight sets to pull 28-time champions Australia level with Croatia in the Davis Cup semifinals on Friday.

De Minaur won 6-2, 6-2 after Borna Coric had earlier given Croatia the lead with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The tie will be decided in the doubles when Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, the reigning Wimbledon champions, face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic who took the All England club title in 2021.

Cilic, ranked 17 in the world, was undone by 23 unforced errors as De Minaur, the world number 24, avenged a loss to the Croatian when the two countries met in last year's tournament.

Earlier, world number 26 Coric triumphed over 95th-ranked Kokkinakis in 92 minutes on the back of six aces and 18 winners as the two-time champions set their sights on a return to the final having lost to Russia in the 2021 title match.

"This means a lot to me," said Coric, who has resurrected his career in 2022 having not played for 12 months until March this year after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

"I was watching the guys playing Davis Cup when I was injured and doing my rehab. To play for Croatia is an amazing feeling for me."

Australia are looking to reach a first Davis Cup final since 2003 when they won the last of their 28 titles.

The eventual winners will face either Canada or Italy in Sunday's final.

