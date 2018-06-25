Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boran Coric returns the ball to Roger Federer reacts during the final match at the Gerry Weber Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
Coric ends Federer's winning streak to take Halle title

HALLE, Germany

Borna Coric defeated defending champion Roger Federer 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 to win the Gerry Weber Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Croat saved three of the four break points he faced and took his second match point to end Federer's 20-match winning streak on grass for his second career title.

Federer had been going for his 99th, one week after taking his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart.

It would have been a record-extending 10th title from his 12th final in Halle.

The Swiss great remains two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 174 victories on grass.

As a result of Federer's loss, Rafael Nadal will reclaim top spot in the ATP rankings on June 25.

