soccer

2 Japanese soccer players admit to betting corruption in Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Two Japanese soccer players, including an Australian A-League player, admitted at a Melbourne court hearing Wednesday to match-fixing and betting corruption charges.

Riku Danzaki, 25, a former midfielder for Melbourne-based A-League club Western United, pleaded guilty to seven charges relating to a scheme to deliberately receive yellow cards during matches between April and May to manipulate betting outcomes, during the hearing at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

His co-accused Yuta Hirayama, a 27-year-old student and friend of Danzaki who played for an amateur club in Melbourne, also pleaded guilty to seven betting-related charges for using information about Danzaki's plans to bet on the matches.

Together the pair placed bets on Danzaki receiving yellow cards during three A-League games, earning winnings of almost AU$16,000 ($10,480), court documents showed.

Danzaki's defense lawyer Lewis Winter told the court his client was "profoundly ashamed" and "genuinely remorseful" for his actions.

The court's magistrate indicated he would not be considering jail time for the player, and a fine was suggested as the most appropriate penalty by Winter.

The two men were arrested on May 30 and later released on bail. They are expected to be sentenced on Aug 22 when the matter returns to court.

Danzaki joined Western United in Australian soccer's top division in 2023 after playing for Brisbane Roar in the league. He made his professional debut in 2019 for Consadole Sapporo, playing in the J.League first division, before stints with clubs including J2 outfit JEF United Chiba and Scottish side Motherwell.

Hirayama played last season with the Bayside Argonauts after several years playing for clubs in Queensland, according to the Herald Sun newspaper.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

