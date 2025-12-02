Dodgers' Ohtani joins other stars in setting up foundation

baseball

Japan and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has recently established a foundation, joining many top sporting figures in the United States in making the move with his aimed at offering support for children and animals.

The Shohei Ohtani Family Foundation, which was announced by the four-time Major League Baseball MVP winner on Nov. 21, is set to further facilitate work away from the sporting field for the 31-year-old, who had already been active in lending his hand to various communities.

"As an extension of what I'd been doing personally, I feel I can cooperate with more people to do many things," said Ohtani, who delivered some 60,000 baseball gloves to elementary and junior high schools across Japan in Nov. 2023.

Along with the Dodgers, he also made a donation to a charity supporting people in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, an area devastated by a magnitude-7.6 quake on Jan. 1, 2024.

This January, he also sent $500,000 to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires -- which came close to his home -- and visited firefighters and paramedics in person to pay tribute to their efforts.

His new foundation's logo features his family, with the images of Ohtani himself wearing a No. 17 shirt, his wife Mamiko, their daughter born this year and their famous dog Decoy designed to reflect their goal of forming a healthier and happier local community.

He follows in the footsteps of Aaron Judge, a three-time MVP winner at the New York Yankees, who set up a foundation in 2018 to support children both in his home state of California as well as in New York.

Ohtani's teammate Mookie Betts also offers young underprivileged children support through his 5050 Foundation. In appreciation of all they have done, Judge and Betts won the Roberto Clemente award in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Dubbed the most prestigious individual player honor in MLB, it was set up in memory of the outfielder who died in a plane crash in 1972 on his way to a rescue operation in the wake of the Nicaragua earthquake, following the season in which he reached 3,000 career hits.

While there has been no Japanese winner of the award to date, Ohtani could again be the first to change that one day.

