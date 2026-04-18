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Coventry returns to the Premier League after hard-fought draw at Blackburn

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BLACKBURN, England

Coventry City clinched a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001 after drawing at Blackburn Rovers 1-1 in the Championship on Friday.

Frank Lampard’s men were second best for much of the game but one point was enough to secure a historic return to the top tier.

Blackburn winger Ryōya Morishita put the home side ahead after 54 minutes but Bobby Thomas equalized six minutes from time to the delight of the visiting fans.

The result put Coventry 11 points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and 13 ahead of third-placed Millwall.

The top two go up automatically, while the teams from third to sixth take part in a playoff to see which other club will join them.

Lampard’s side has looked a good bet for promotion for the entire season with what is both the best attack and the stingiest defense.

It was in the top flight for 34 years from 1967-2001 but its only major trophy was the FA Cup in 1987.

Friday’s result left Blackburn in 16th, three places and five points above the relegation zone.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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