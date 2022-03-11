COVID-19 hits New Zealand-based teams in Super Rugby Pacific

rugby union

By STEVE McMORRAN

Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue to disrupt the New Zealand section of Super Rugby Pacific.

The match on Saturday between the Wellington-based Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika has been postponed because of an outbreak of the virus with the Hurricanes squad.

Hurricanes assistant coach Chris Gibbes confirmed the outbreak in an interview but refused to say how many players are involved. Later reports suggested as many as 20 players or support staff may be involved.

“What I can confirm is that we have got COVID in the environment,” Gibbes said. “I’m just not at liberty to tell you who and how many players."

The postponement of the match was announced Thursday when the medical advisory group to Super Rugby Pacific ruled that the Hurricanes did not have enough unaffected players to field a match day squad of 23.

The match is the third this season to be postponed because of COVID-19 and all three have affected newcomers Moana Pasifika. The team’s first match against the Auckland-based Blues was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak among the Pasifika squad and its second was delayed because players came out of isolation too late to complete an adequate preparation.

“Every effort was made to play this match,” New Zealand Rugby spokesman Chris Lendrum said. “But despite looking at replacement player options, the number of players affected by COVID was simply too great to overcome.

“We are supporting the Hurricanes as much as we can as they deal with a large number of players being unavailable, while it is obviously disappointing for Moana Pasifika, who were itching to play again after finally getting their season underway last week.”

The Dunedin-based Highlanders also are dealing with COVID-19 within the squad ahead of their scheduled match against the Blues on Friday. Head coach Tony Brown said the Highlanders are managing “a couple” of COVID cases and are carefully managing the outbreak.

“It’s day by day,” Brown said. “When guys present every morning we’re really clear around who’s ready to go and who is unavailable. So far, we’ve done a pretty awesome job to limit the number of cases. We’re able to field a team and a really competitive one at that.”

Highlanders management is investigating complaints some team member ignored requests from cabin crew to wear masks during a recent flight from Wellington to Dunedin.

“We’ve received the allegations and we’re taking them very seriously,” Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said. “We’ve got very strict COVID protocols and we’re trying our best to keep it out of our team, let alone out of our community.

“It’s pretty disappointing that anybody wasn’t wearing a mask on the plane. I was on the plane as well, so I did see a couple of guys that weren’t wearing them.”

The Christchurch-based Crusaders have selected flyhalf Richie Mo’unga among 10 All Blacks in their starting lineup to play the Hamilton-based Chiefs on Saturday.

Meanwhile, revolutionary ball-tracking technology will be used in matches in Australia between the Melbourne Rebels and ACT Brumbies and the New South Wales Waratahs and Western Force.

Under an agreement between Rugby Australia and London tech company Sportable, high-tech chips embedded in “smart balls” will beam information on ball movement to coaches and the broadcaster. This will be the first use of the technology in a professional competition.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.