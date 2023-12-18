Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a touchdown in his club's NFL victory over the New York Jets Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
sports

Cowboys clinch NFL playoff berth while Chiefs, Miami win

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa sparked their clubs to NFL triumphs on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth before even taking the field.

Two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Mahomes completed 27-of-37 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the defending champion Chiefs' 27-17 victory at New England, although two intercepted Mahomes passes led to 10 Patriots points.

Miami, without injured NFL receiving yards leader Tyreek Hill, blanked the visiting New York Jets 30-0 with Raheem Mostert rushing for two touchdowns and Tagovailoa completing 21-of-24 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins reached 10-4 for the first time in 23 years to move a half-game behind Baltimore for the AFC top seed and a first-round playoff bye, with Kansas City next at 9-5.

Dallas secured a post-season trip for a third consecutive campaign with losses by the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys, chasing their first Super Bowl crown since the 1995 season, entered a later game at Buffalo at 10-3 and chasing San Francisco for the NFC top seed and a first-round playoff bye.

In other later games, the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Jacksonville (8-5) and playoff-bound San Francisco (10-3) can claim the NFC West division crown by winning at Arizona (3-10).

Baker Mayfield completed 22-of-28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay's 34-20 victory at Green Bay, keeping the 7-7 Buccaneers atop the NFC South division on tiebreakers.

New Orleans stayed level with the Bucs at 7-7 by beating the New York Giants 24-6 as the Saints' Derek Carr hit 23-of-28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina's Eddy Pineiro kicked his third field goal, a 23-yarder on the last play, to lift the host Panthers over Atlanta 9-7.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds to play to give Cleveland a 20-17 home win over Chicago, keeping the Browns in the top AFC wildcard playoff spot at 9-5. Cleveland's Joe Flacco threw for 374 yards and two touchdowns but had three interceptions.

Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked his fourth field goal, a 54-yarder on the final play, to give the Texans a 19-16 overtime triumph at Tennessee, keeping pace with rivals in the AFC playoff chase.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog