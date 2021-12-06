Australia moves 5th Ashes test from Perth

cricket

Cricket Australia says the fifth Ashes test between England and Australia will be moved from the Western Australian capital of Perth because of problems caused by the state’s strict COVID-19 regulations.

A new venue for what might be the deciding match of the five-test series has yet to be named. Hobart on the island state of Tasmania has emerged as the most likely venue.

The test at the new Perth Stadium had been in doubt for some time because of Western Australia’s COVID-19 protocols which would have required players to quarantine on their arrival from Sydney where the fourth test will be played from Jan. 5 to 9.

Players’ partners, broadcasters and others would also have been affected.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth men’s Ashes test at Perth Stadium,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said. “We did everything we could in partnership with the (West Australian) government and WA Cricket to make it work under the current border and health

