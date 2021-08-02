Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian cricket great Shane Warne tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON

Cricket great Shane Warne was absent from London Spirit’s clash with Southern Brave in The Hundred competition on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old former Australia spinner is the head coach of London Spirit men’s team for the Lord’s-based franchise.

“After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results," the club said in a statement.

“A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted.”

Southern Brave won the match at Lord's by four runs.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

