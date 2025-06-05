Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to Nations League final with 2-1 win over Germany

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, scores his side's second goal during the Nations League semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Germany in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo captained Portugal and scored his 137th international goal five minutes after substitute Francisco Conceição equalized with a blistering shot inside the far post in the 63rd.

Ronaldo became the oldest player to ever score against Germany.

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz had given the home team a 48th-minute lead with a perfectly placed header inside the right post, but Portugal coach Roberto Martínez made his changes count as he brought on Conceição and Champions League winner Vitinha among the substitutes.

Vitinha was playing just four days after helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday.

France plays Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday in the other semifinal.

