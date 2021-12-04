Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Davis Cup Tennis
Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates after wing the second set as he plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
tennis

Djokovic pulls Serbia level with Croatia in Davis Cup semis

0 Comments
MADRID

Novak Djokovic pulled Serbia even with Croatia at 1-1 in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 Friday.

The top-ranked Djokovic will try to put Serbia into the final by playing in the deciding doubles. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is slated to team with Filip Krajinovic against the top-ranked doubles pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Djokovic evened the best-of-three series on an indoor hard court after Borna Gojo beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles match.

Djokovic forced a break point in the first set with a winner at the net and Cilic then made his first mistake when he double-faulted to fall behind. Cilic almost hit right back, but Djokovic went up a set when he saved four break points.

Djokovic cruised through the second set, stroking winners and hitting an extraordinary defensive lob that landed in the corner and forced Cilic into swatting the ball wide.

Earlier, the 279th-ranked Gojo outplayed Lajovic after the Serb rallied from 4-1 down to take the first set. Gojo broke Lajovic's serve five times to give his team the early advantage.

Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.

Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel