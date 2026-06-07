Crusaders and Chiefs win ahead of all-New Zealand Super Rugby semi-finals

rugby union

The Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders powered to handsome Super Rugby play-off wins on Saturday to ensure four New Zealand teams will contest the semi-finals.

The Chiefs pulled away to beat the Queensland Reds 46-24 in Hamilton, in the last game for Reds coach Les Kiss before he takes charge of the Wallabies.

The defending Crusaders scored eight tries, including a hat-trick to veteran fullback Johnny McNicholl to see off the Auckland Blues 52-31 in Christchurch and extend their remarkable unbeaten home record in play-off matches to 33.

The Chiefs will host the Crusaders next week while the top-qualifying Wellington Hurricanes are at home to the Blues, who advanced as the highest-ranked losing team from the weekend's qualifying finals.

The exit of the Reds and ACT Brumbies, who were thrashed 66-12 by the Hurricanes on Friday, means one country will provides all four semi-finalists for the first time.

The Reds were in the contest at 22-17 down in the 100th match for their Wallabies flanker Fraser McReight.

However, that milestone, and the prospect of Kiss ending his three-season tenure at Queensland, weren't enough to lift them past the impressive Chiefs in wet conditions.

All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie starred in the second half for the winners, crossing for two tries and ending with 26 points. Winger Kyren Taumoefolau also dotted down twice.

Chiefs back-rower Wallace Sititi was forced from the field in the first half with an apparent heady injury following a heavy tackle from Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who was shown a yellow card.

Earlier, the Blues paid for their ill discipline, conceding four tries during 20 minutes before halftime when they were reduced to 14 players.

Back-rower Malachi Wrampling's yellow card was upgraded to red on review following a jolting tackle on Leicester Fainga'anuku in the 19th minute when the scores were locked at 7-7.

It proved pivotal as the home side powered to a 33-14 lead at the interval, crossing through backs McNicholl, David Havili, Chay Fihaki and Taha Kemara, after Sevu Reece had dotted down early on.

With the Blues restored to full numbers in the second half, they were more competitive.

However, they struggled to contain 35-year-old McNicholl, the former Wales international who crossed for two out of their three second-half tries, with the other scored by reserve Manumaua Letiu.

The Blues, who were without injured All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett, scored five tries, through Sam Nock, Anton Segner, Xavi Taele, Payton Spencer and Caleb Clarke.

Prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi made his 165th appearance for the Blues, the most by any player.

© 2026 AFP