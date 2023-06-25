Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Super Rugby
Referee Ben O'Keeffe signals a try for Codie Taylor of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
rugby union

Crusaders beat Chiefs to win 7th Super Rugby Pacific title in as many years

HAMILTON, New Zealand

Seven out of seven. Scott Robertson ended his seven-year tenure as Crusaders head coach with his seventh title Saturday as his Christchurch-based team beat the Chiefs 25-20 in the final of Super Rugby Pacific.

Robertson has celebrated every title distinctively by break-dancing on the pitch surrounded by his players and he did so again in Hamilton after a win sealed only in the last eight minutes. He now steps down to await the start of his All Blacks tenure after the World Cup in France.

Hooker Codie Taylor scored the second of his two tries from lineout drives in the 72nd minute to give the Crusaders a 22-15 lead after the Chiefs had rallied from 15-10 down at halftime to lead 20-15.

Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga converted the try and then kicked a penalty in the last minute to seal the win in his last act for the Crusaders before he leaves to play in Japan.

