Crusaders begin Super Rugby title defense with big win

rugby union

The Christchurch-based Crusaders began their bid for a fourth straight Super Rugby title Saturday with a 43-25 bonus-point win over the New South Wales Waratahs.

The Crusaders showed they will mount a strong campaign for their 11th Super Rugby title when they out-scored the Waratahs by six tries to three.

Winger Will Jordan and center Braydon Ennor scored two tries each for the Crusaders, who led 24-6 at halftime.

The Waratahs closed the gap to 24-18 after 57 minutes with two quick tries to Mark Nawaqanitawase but the Crusaders extended their lead again with tries to Jordan, Ennor and lock Luke Romano.

"I think it was a good way to start the season," Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. "We wanted to start well and set the pace in this competition.

"We showed a lot of attacking endeavor but, as always with the first game of the season, there were a lot of errors from both sides."

