Crystal Palace beats Shakhtar to close in on Conference League final

Crystal Palace beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 to close in on the Conference League final

Crystal Palace took a giant step toward the UEFA Conference League final in their first season of European soccer with a 3-1 semifinal, first leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Goals from Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada and Jorgen Strand Larsen in Poland put the Eagles in command of the tie despite a spirited performance from the Ukrainian league leaders.

Shakhtar have remained remarkably competitive in European soccer despite their long exile from Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

But the vast difference in resources between the sides showed as Strand Larsen, who joined Palace for a club record £48 million ($65 million) in February, came off the bench to give last season's FA Cup winners a two-goal cushion late on.

"It's a nice half-time lead, but not more," said Palace manager Oliver Glasner. "It was a huge impact from the bench. So overall we're very pleased with the performance, but it's just the first step."

Palace got off to a dream start as they took the lead after just 21 seconds.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino combined neatly before the former played in Sarr to fire home his 18th goal of the season, eight of which have come in the Conference League.

But Arda Turan's side penned back their Premier League opponents for the remainder of the first half and got their reward early in the second period.

Oleh Ocheretko slotted home the equalizer from close range after Palace failed to clear a corner.

However, the goal sparked Glasner's men back into life.

Dmytro Riznyk produced a brilliant double save to deny Sarr and Mateta before the French striker hit the post from a long throw.

Shakhtar did not heed the warning as from Chris Richards' next throw into the box, the ball broke kindly for Kamada to drill under Riznyk.

In their quest for an equalizer, Shakhtar were then picked off on the counter-attack.

Kamada picked out Strand Larsen, who coolly cut inside and chipped the onrushing Riznyk for his fourth goal since joining from Wolves.

Prior to shocking Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, Palace had never won a major trophy in their history.

Now they are the favorites to add a second in 12 months with Rayo Vallecano or Strasbourg awaiting the winners in the final in Leipzig on May 27.

"This is just an amazing group of people, of men, of characters and it's with such a big great spirit," added Glasner, who will leave Palace at the end of the season. "There's such a great togetherness and we always believe in us."

Rayo edged the first leg of the other semifinal 1-0 in Spain.

© 2026 AFP