Crystal Palace ends Man United's winning run with 1-1 draw

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park in London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Michael Olise’s stoppage-time free kick denied Manchester United a 10th straight win as Crystal Palace salvaged a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United looked on course to move up to second after Bruno Fernandes’ first-half strike.

However, Olise’s goal in the first minute of stoppage time produced a dramatic end to the match to leave Erik ten Hag and United’s players frustrated.

It could have been even worse for the visitors when Wilfried Zaha burst through on goal before the final whistle, but was denied by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s last-ditch tackle.

United moved up from fourth to third in the league — level on points with second-place Manchester City — ahead of Sunday’s game against leader Arsenal with eight points separating the teams.

However, Ten Hag will be without influential midfielder Casemiro for the visit to the Emirates Stadium after the Brazil international picked up a fifth yellow card of the season, which means he will be suspended.

A draw will feel like an opportunity missed after United beat Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday to spark hopes of an unlikely title challenge.

Ten Hag’s team went into the match having won its previous nine games in all competitions and losing just once since being beaten 6-3 by City at the start of October.

Palace went into the game on a back of three straight losses and had won just one in seven.

The home team came close to opening the scoring in the 40th minute when Odsonne Edouard struck from the edge of the box. His effort was headed for the top corner until United goalkeeper David de Gea shot out an arm and tipped the ball onto the bar.

United went ahead three minutes later when Christian Eriksen cut a ball back to Fernandes from the left of the box. Fernandes had time to get the ball under control before curling a shot past Vicente Guaita.

United had a penalty claim denied in the second half when Chris Richards challenged substitute Scott McTominay.

At the other end Palace went in search of an equalizer and De Gea produced another fine save to punch away Marc Guehi’s header.

Casemiro’s booking for a foul on Zaha late on was evidence of the pressure building on United as Palace continued to push forward.

And just when the visitors looked to have held on for the three points, Olise produced a late twist.

