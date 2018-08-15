Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cubs' Darvish looks ready to go on rehab assignment

CHICAGO

The Chicago Cubs expect Yu Darvish to go on a minor league rehab assignment, assuming he experiences no setbacks after pitching a simulated game on Tuesday.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the Japanese right-hander is "just about ready for the next step" after throwing about 55 pitches. The Cubs will see how he feels on Wednesday.

Sidelined because of triceps and elbow injuries, Darvish has not pitched since he won at Cincinnati on May 20. He is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts after signing a $126 million, six-year deal with the Cubs in February.

