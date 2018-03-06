Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Cubs' Darvish to make spring debut Tuesday vs Dodgers

3 Comments
MESA, Ariz

Yu Darvish will make his spring debut for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and he'll be doing so against some familiar faces.

Darvish will face the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the team he finished with in 2017-- when he takes the mound at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Darvish, who was supposed to make his debut last Thursday, has been battling stomach problems in camp.

He's expected to pitch two to three innings Tuesday.

"His last workout, on the day he wasn't feeling well, was outstanding," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Monday afternoon. "I know he wants to get out there and give it a run. I'm eager to watch the whole thing."

The Cubs signed Darvish to six-year, $126 million contract just before spring training began last month. The 31-year-old went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 starts with the Texas Rangers and Dodgers and had 209 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings. Darvish faltered with the Dodgers in the World Series, allowing eight earned runs to the Houston Astros across 3 1/3 innings in his two starts.

Brandon Morrow, who shined for the Dodgers in last year's World Series, will also be making his Cubs debut Tuesday after signing as a free agent this offseason. Chicago second baseman Ben Zobrist (back) will take the field for the first time as well.

They overpaid for him and as we saw,he ain't ready for prime time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why American Major League teams continue to be enamored of and spend so much money on overrated Japanese busts is beyond me. Sure, these hyped J-league players show flashes of brilliance, but soon enough, their arm breaks down, they can't adjust to the MLB, etc.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What are your bets on how many games until he's back on the DL again?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

