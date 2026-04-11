Cubs' Seiya Suzuki activated from injured list and inserted into the lineup against Pirates

Japan's Seiya Suzuki is helped off the field after being injured at second base at the with the first inning during a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

baseball

By JAY COHEN

Seiya Suzuki has rejoined the Chicago Cubs after missing the start of the season with a sprained right knee.

Suzuki was activated from the 10-day injured list before Friday's game against Pittsburgh. The slugger was in the starting lineup in right field and batting fifth for the opener of the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson was designated for assignment to make room for Suzuki on the roster. The Cubs also placed reliever Phil Maton on the 15-day IL and recalled right-hander Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa.

Suzuki was one of Chicago's most productive hitters last year, helping the Cubs reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He hit .245 with a career-high 32 homers and 103 RBIs in 151 games.

“We're putting one of our middle-of-the-order bats back in the lineup,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We're putting somebody who had 30 home runs and drove in a ton of runs for us back in the lineup. So it's a big addition, for sure.”

Ian Happ also was in Chicago's starting lineup in left field after missing two games with a bruised left heel.

The Cubs began the day with a 6-6 record after splitting a six-game road trip to Cleveland and Tampa Bay. They managed a total of 11 runs over the first four games before outscoring the Rays 15-4 in a pair of wins.

Suzuki, who is in the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract, got hurt while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on a steal attempt on March 14.

Counsell said he is planning to be “somewhat cautious” with Suzuki for the next week.

“We'll make sure we're kind of just getting down the road and making sure he's available as much as possible,” Counsell said.

The 31-year-old Suzuki hit .429 (6 for 14) with two doubles in five games in a rehab stint with Double-A Knoxville. He is a .269 hitter with 87 homers and 296 RBIs in 532 career major league games — all with the Cubs.

Maton is dealing with some right knee tendinitis. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in five appearances after signing a $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in free agency.

“I think it's kind of just gradually gotten a little bit worse,” Counsell said. “Obviously he was pitching with it. But I think we saw real effects to it in his last outing in Tampa. The velocity was down and it was just a case of just not being able to sit into his back leg and drive off the mound.”

The team's pitching staff has been hit hard with injuries. Right-hander Cade Horton is headed for season-ending elbow surgery, and left-hander Matthew Boyd was placed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a left biceps strain.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Dr. Keith Meister is going to perform the surgery on Horton, but he declined to provide an exact date. Hoyer also said they wouldn't know the extent of the operation until it was underway.

“Best case from a recovery standpoint is just a brace,” Hoyer said, “but that is always unclear. If they go in and make repairs then it'll probably add three months or so to the recovery.”

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