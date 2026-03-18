Cubs' Seiya Suzuki has minor knee ligament strain and be will evaluated further, manager says

Japan's Seiya Suzuki is helped off the field after being injured at second base at the with the first inning during a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

baseball

Seiya Suzuki has a minor ligament strain in his right knee and will be evaluated this week before the Chicago Cubs decide whether the Japanese outfielder will go on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday.

Suzuki got hurt in Japan’s 8-5 loss to Venezuela in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal Saturday night in Miami. He walked gingerly to the dugout after a headfirst slide into second base when he was caught stealing in the first inning. Suzuki was replaced in center field after the end of that half-inning.

The 31-year-old returned to the Cubs' spring training facility on Monday, when he was seen walking slowly with a soft brace on the injured knee. Suzuki underwent imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

Suzuki is going into the final season of an $85 million, five-year contract. He has hit .269 with 87 home runs and 296 RBIs in 532 games for the Cubs, including a team-leading 103 RBIs with 32 homers in 2025.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.