Cubs Pirates Baseball
Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
baseball

Cubs ace Shota Imanaga progressing from hamstring strain

CHICAGO

Chicago Cubs ace left-hander Shota Imanaga has taken a step toward returning from a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him since May 4, manager Craig Counsell said on Wednesday.

Before the Cubs series finale again Colorado, Imanaga threw a 28-pitch bullpen session, ran and took fielding practice.

“So all in all, a very good workday,” Counsell said. “Kind of repeat that this weekend, assuming everything turns up well tomorrow, and then go from there.”

Imanaga would next progress to the Cubs training facility in Mesa, Arizona. That could happen when the Cubs start a nine-game road trip Tuesday, Counsell said.

Imanaga was an All-Star last season, his first in the majors after coming from Japan, going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts. He signed a $53 million, four-year contract with Chicago in January 2024, then finished fourth in balloting for the NL Rookie of the Year.

The 31-year-old started this season at 3-2 and 2.82 ERA in eight starts before getting hurt in Milwaukee as when he went to cover first base on a potential double play in the sixth inning of a 4-0 loss.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

