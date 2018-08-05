Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yu Darvish has won just one game for the Cubs this season after signing a six-year deal in February Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
baseball

Cubs pitcher Darvish 'optimistic' after bullpen session

0 Comments
By Dylan Buell
CHICAGO

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, on the disabled list since May, said Saturday he was "optimistic" after throwing 55 pitches in a bullpen training session.

The Japanese star, who signed a six-year deal with the Cubs in February, said that since a setback in his recovery from right triceps tendinitis he had spent the last 10 days focusing his rehab not on his elbow but on exercises for his back.

"Everything up until this point, there was a little pain and discomfort involved," Darvish said. "I was trying to see alternatives.

"Now that I'm pitching, I'm very optimistic about this process," Darvish said.

The Cubs planned to wait and see how he feels on Sunday after throwing before deciding on the next step in Darvish's rehab.

But manager Joe Maddon said he could tell the right-hander was feeling better.

"He seems a little more upbeat," Maddon said. "His smile was easier. I try to read body language and faces -- and when you ask pitchers how they're feeling, they reveal what's going on, and normally it is the smile. I took that as a good thing."

The Cubs were irked last week when former New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, now a commentator for ESPN, criticized Darvish for being a "distraction" and suggesting his rehab methods could cause a rift in the clubhouse.

Darvish said he had exchanged texts with Cubs president Theo Epstein on the matter, but he told reporters Saturday he hadn't been in touch with Rodriguez.

"If he sends me a text message or something I'll keep it and maybe take a screenshot and then print it out and frame it just for a keepsake," he quipped.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI