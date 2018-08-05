Cubs pitcher Darvish 'optimistic' after bullpen session

Yu Darvish has won just one game for the Cubs this season after signing a six-year deal in February

baseball

By Dylan Buell

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, on the disabled list since May, said Saturday he was "optimistic" after throwing 55 pitches in a bullpen training session.

The Japanese star, who signed a six-year deal with the Cubs in February, said that since a setback in his recovery from right triceps tendinitis he had spent the last 10 days focusing his rehab not on his elbow but on exercises for his back.

"Everything up until this point, there was a little pain and discomfort involved," Darvish said. "I was trying to see alternatives.

"Now that I'm pitching, I'm very optimistic about this process," Darvish said.

The Cubs planned to wait and see how he feels on Sunday after throwing before deciding on the next step in Darvish's rehab.

But manager Joe Maddon said he could tell the right-hander was feeling better.

"He seems a little more upbeat," Maddon said. "His smile was easier. I try to read body language and faces -- and when you ask pitchers how they're feeling, they reveal what's going on, and normally it is the smile. I took that as a good thing."

The Cubs were irked last week when former New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, now a commentator for ESPN, criticized Darvish for being a "distraction" and suggesting his rehab methods could cause a rift in the clubhouse.

Darvish said he had exchanged texts with Cubs president Theo Epstein on the matter, but he told reporters Saturday he hadn't been in touch with Rodriguez.

"If he sends me a text message or something I'll keep it and maybe take a screenshot and then print it out and frame it just for a keepsake," he quipped.

