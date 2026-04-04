Culture clash spelled shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach

Nils Nielsen's shock exit as Japan coach after leading them to Women's Asian Cup glory was partly down to communication issues and cultural differences, officials and experts said.
Greenlander Nielsen took a rampant Japan to their third Asian title in four tournaments, beating Australia 1-0 in the final in Sydney on March 21.
The 54-year-old -- the first foreign coach of the Japan women's team -- was unceremoniously dumped less than two weeks later.
The Japan Football Association said Thursday that his contract had expired and they had not offered him a new one.
Women's national team director Norio Sasaki argued that Japan could not win next year's World Cup if Nielsen remained in charge, describing his coaching as "a little too lax, a little too soft".
Kazuhiro Ishii, a journalist who has covered women's soccer in Japan for 20 years, told AFP that rumors that the JFA were not satisfied with Nielsen began to surface late last year.
But he said he was still "shocked" by the sudden departure of a coach who had led Japan to 12 wins, four draws and four defeats since taking over in December 2024.
"I had heard vague talk that there was a possibility he might leave," Ishii said.
Japan scored 29 goals and conceded just one in winning the Asian Cup in style.
Nielsen appeared to have a good relationship with his players and employers, and stressed how much he enjoyed working with them after returning from Australia.
"You guys here in Japan have a very charming team, very well behaved, great sportsmanship, fantastic talents, and that was shown in the matches," he said.
Behind the scenes, Japanese soccer chiefs were preparing to pull the plug on Nielsen, who previously served as technical director of Manchester City's women's side.
Team director Sasaki said there was a communication issue between Nielsen and his players, even though 16 of the Asian Cup squad were based in England.
Sasaki said that Nielsen's Japanese assistant coach Michihisa Kano had begun to assume more responsibilities in training after a poor run of form late last year.
Kano has now been put in interim charge for three friendlies against the United States this month, and Sasaki said the next full-time coach would likely be Japanese.
Soccer journalist Masafumi Mori said communication was "an issue that always comes up when you have a foreign coach".
"The culture is different, and I think that's a problem Japan has constantly had to deal with in the past," he said.
Nielsen also had to contend with the presence of Sasaki, who coached Japan to World Cup glory in 2011 and remains a towering figure in Japanese women's soccer.
Nielsen said the pair had a good working relationship and that he was "lucky to have a person like Sasaki-san to help us out".
"You have a tendency as a coach or as a technical staff to lose your way a little bit in details, and the picture needs to be seen by somebody observing from the outside," Nielsen said after the Asian Cup.
Journalist Ishii said the Japan women's team do not enjoy the same level of dedicated organizational support within the JFA as the men's team do.
As a result, he said "Sasaki's personal opinions tend to be reflected heavily" in the decision-making process.
"I feel that's a major part of the problem this time," said Ishii.
Whoever succeeds Nielsen has just over a year to prepare for the World Cup in Brazil, with Japan looking to go past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Defeats to Brazil, Spain and Norway under Nielsen last year showed there is still much work to do.
"I can't say for sure either way, but personally I think it would have been better to continue with Nielsen," said Ishii. "I don't foresee some great coach with a tremendous track record coming in and dramatically improving things."© 2026 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
Tamarama
Then why hire a foreign coach at all?
ThePunisher
The mind boggles as to how these 16 Japanese players who play in England are communicating with their teams if there are supposedly "major communication issues" with Nielsen.
Wishing Nielsen all the best, I'm sure with an AFC title with Japan and a Euro runners up with Denmark, he'll be snapped up by another big team very soon.
Asiaman7
Seems it’s Sasaki’s way or the highway — conveniently pinned on “communication issues” between an English-speaking coach and a squad with 16 England-based players, when in reality it looks far more like a clash of coaching philosophies between Sasaki and Nielsen.
I suppose we’ll find out soon enough how Sasaki’s approach holds up in Brazil at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
garymalmgren
Would be good to hear some candid opinions from the players.
Not much chance of that, though.
falseflagsteve
Probably down to institutional racism within the top lot, well you know how it is over here sometimes.
Newgirlintown
The old ‘the culture is different’ argument, as though Japan is soooo different that ‘outsiders’ simply can’t understand anything. This guy led the team to how many wins? Sometimes Japan really has a superiority complex.
BigP
Sounds like “Nissan Syndrome”.
WoodyLee
""Behind the scenes, Japanese soccer chiefs were preparing to pull the plug on Nielsen, who previously served as technical director of Manchester City's women's side.""
YUP, Behind the scene as ALWAYS, Sadly it's never face to face, you kinda of always have to watch your back. He was used then let go simply because he was too good to keep and too strong to control probably.
sakurasuki
When everything fail, just use cultural and communication issues.
WoodyLee
Too Good To Hold On To.
Must have stolen the show.
WoodyLee
""describing his coaching as "a little too lax, a little too soft"".
""But he said he was still "shocked" by the sudden departure of a coach who had led Japan to 12 wins, four draws and four defeats since taking over in December 2024.""
A lesson to all new commers from abroad, your time is up when you begin to shine.
astasher
Interesting how football fans on platforms like Yahoo and Youtube were quite critical of Nielsen's coaching in the final against Australia and called for his ouster while posters on JT seem overwhelmingly supportive of him. Personally, I thought the Nadeshiko played an overly defensive and lackluster game and were fortunate to beat the Matildas. There's no way Japan would even come close to winning the World Cup playing against top 10 teams if they played like they did against Australia. Either Nielsen would have had to make a significant change in his strategy or a coaching change was required. Scoring 28 goals and maintaining blank sheets against second and third tier competition in the Asian Cup is not a accurate measure of relative strength against true football powers on the world stage.
Cephus
"Interesting how football fans on platforms like Yahoo and Youtube were quite critical of Nielsen's coaching in the final against Australia and called for his ouster while posters on JT seem overwhelmingly supportive of him. Personally, I thought the Nadeshiko played an overly defensive and lackluster game and were fortunate to beat the Matildas. There's no way Japan would even come close to winning the World Cup playing against top 10 teams if they played like they did against Australia. Either Nielsen would have had to make a significant change in his strategy or a coaching change was required. Scoring 28 goals and maintaining blank sheets against second and third tier competition in the Asian Cup is not a accurate measure of relative strength against true football powers on the world stage."
Brilliant analysis and spot on!. Astonishingly, the strategy Nielsen adopted on the last half an hour in semi finals was the same strategy he went with during the finals.
collegepark30349
I don't know enough about soccer to comment on his merits as a coach of the teams play. However, Sasaki does seem to have a bit of a god complex. He was taking all the credit for their World Cup and Olympic success and was minimizing the players. If I remember correctly, he stepped down because the Nadeshiko team, including Sawa Homare, started tuning him out and leaving the team. Same as with Yanagimoto with the women's volleyball team.
As for the "a little too lax, a little too soft" comment, that idea is pretty much de rigueur for coaches here. If you not running your players into the dirt, you aren't coaching right. And then they wonder why teams run out of gas.
Jonathan Prin
Lol I had my Sasaki.
Japan superiority complex against foreigners who can get good results.
Notice the article does not make speak concerned players and especially not the first concerned of all.
The nail has been hammered.
kohakuebisu
This strikes me as unlikely, if he worked at Man City. They dominated women's football in England in the late 2010s and have never finished outside the top four since 2014.
A leading club like Man City will know way more about physical conditioning, monitoring, diet, etc. than the Japanese federation, who were famously happy to fly the girls in economy class even when they were filling stadia and winning the World Cup.
Speed
I'll laugh if Nadeshiko suddenly goes on a losing run because of this. If the coach is winning games, that's what matters. If a non-Japanese coach is doing well the squad, don't "fix it." There's nothing wrong.
Purr Nyan
Ya this just screams jealousy and inferiority complex from a mile away.
Gohan4
Politics always wins, not results.
Guy can leave with a decent record. The JFA will have more to lose if they don’t do well. But they won’t care will they?
pOcketMonster
I don't know the reason but i think they should change something before the World Cup, the last match they didn't show the level required to go to the quarters, but why fire him without first deciding on the next coach?
Liam Roberts
Look at the new rules regarding women’s football head and assistant coaches in clubs and national teams then some of you might understand why his contract was not renewed
Peeping_Tom
"Interesting how football fans on platforms like Yahoo and Youtube were quite critical of Nielsen's coaching in the final against Australia and called for his ouster while posters on JT seem overwhelmingly supportive of him."
I was one of those calling for his head; geezer won but he's not what a team replete with Japan's talent needs.
Australia is currently a mediocre team who should have never gotten closer .
JT posters only support him because he's another gaijin.
Simples!
Ryan Wright
Australia has only lost 2 games since 2024 to The USA and Colombia by 2-1! They were also the semi finalist of the Previous women’s World Cup! You should get your facts straight before calling a great team which produces results a mediocre team!
Peeping_Tom
I know my football very well, thank you very much.
They are a mediocre team compared with Japan's massive depth, one which Nills "overlooked"!